Bloom Tree Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,000. JD.com comprises about 3.0% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 394,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.