Bloom Tree Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 328,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,000. Anaplan makes up 1.8% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,527. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

