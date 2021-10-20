Blakecoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $18,579.93 and $5.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,994.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.61 or 0.06037399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.00293443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.34 or 0.00953734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00082540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.85 or 0.00398244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00265347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004553 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

