Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.