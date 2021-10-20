BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,793. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

