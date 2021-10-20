BlackRock Inc. Sells 292,661 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of A10 Networks worth $60,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 300.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

