BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,124 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QCR worth $56,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 116.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $819.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

