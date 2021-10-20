BlackRock Inc. Buys 616,685 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $59,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 489.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $737.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.06%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.