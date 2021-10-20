Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

