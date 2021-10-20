BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.36.

BJRI opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $877.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

