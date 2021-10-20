BitGreen 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,573.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00040184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00362863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013051 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00034278 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

