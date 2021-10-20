BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Chardan Capital

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHGE has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.