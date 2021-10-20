BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $547,900.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00.

Shares of BIGC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 494,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,702. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $93,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

