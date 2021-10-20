Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Analysis

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Air and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 267.28 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -7.65 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.17 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -14.96

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32%

Summary

SI-BONE beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

