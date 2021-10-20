Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

