Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $787.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

