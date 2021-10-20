Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.