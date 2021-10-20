Berenberg Bank Upgrades Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) to “Buy”

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

