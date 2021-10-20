Berenberg Bank Trims Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Target Price to €60.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMICY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Umicore in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 25,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,622. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

