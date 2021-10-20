Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,050 ($65.98) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,740.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of £81.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.