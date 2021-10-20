Berenberg Bank Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $130.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

