Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

BSY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,510. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,340 shares of company stock worth $20,381,284. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

