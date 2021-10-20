Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,928 ($51.32).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,398 ($44.40) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,433.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

