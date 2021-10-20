Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,928 ($51.32).
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,398 ($44.40) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,433.68.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
