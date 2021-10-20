BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth about $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.