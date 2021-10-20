Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.