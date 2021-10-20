Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.50 ($142.94).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BC8 traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €59.50 ($70.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is €71.36 and its 200-day moving average is €129.75. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 52-week high of €67.88 ($79.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

