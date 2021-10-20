Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $27.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 583,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,470,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 284.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,660 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 132.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,983 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

