Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 47.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,902,055 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,462,000 after buying an additional 1,583,558 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 187,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,990,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,961,000 after buying an additional 1,709,340 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $14,353,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

