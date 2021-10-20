Barclays Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.28 ($49.74).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.45 and a 200 day moving average of €38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

