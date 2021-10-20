Barclays Lowers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $68.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMND. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,212,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,994,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.