Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,081 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $13,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $10,151,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

