Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,836 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Malibu Boats worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $6,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Malibu Boats by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Malibu Boats by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Malibu Boats by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

