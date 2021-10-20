Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,962 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Surmodics by 129.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 248.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $767.95 million, a PE ratio of 553.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

