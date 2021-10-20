Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 560.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Bionano Genomics worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

