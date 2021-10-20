Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.71 Million Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

