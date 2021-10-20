Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 129,762 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.18.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.