Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $394.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $130.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

