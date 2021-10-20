Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

