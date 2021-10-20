Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Bank First alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank First stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.