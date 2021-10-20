Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on October 21st

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4397 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

BSBR opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 400.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

