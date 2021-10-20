Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.30 ($7.41) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

