Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 16,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 405,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $34,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.