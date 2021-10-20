Balancer Price Tops $22.80 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $22.80 or 0.00034306 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $158.35 million and $30.18 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00189956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

