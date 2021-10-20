Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 349,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,677. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

