AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

AZZ stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

