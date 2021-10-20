Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.84. 31,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $250.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

