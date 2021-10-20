Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,327 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 518,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,012,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

