Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $668,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 152,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.