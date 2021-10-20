Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock remained flat at $$61.91 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,302. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

