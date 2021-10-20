Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.29. 291,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,788. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

